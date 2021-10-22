After Hours: Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva

For me, it is vital to dedicate some time in the week for reflection, says Malik

The Job

What makes my job and industry special is the opportunity to create a positive impact in the lives of people by supporting them in their most difficult times. I wake up every morning thinking about how many more people we can, as a responsible organisation, protect by helping them secure their financial goals. As a leader, I also appreciate the opportunity to nurture the next generation of leaders, who will define the future course of business and society.

The Weekdays

The day for me starts at 6:45 am. A nutritious breakfast is followed by reading the newspaper, and then getting ready for work. I am in the office by 9:00 am, and start by setting the agenda for the day. Meetings with different teams to ensure strategic implementation and smooth operations take up most of my day. However, I reserve some time, whenever it is possible, for deep, focussed work. For me, it is vital to dedicate some time in the week for reflection.

Usually, I wrap up work by 6.00 pm. A 45-minute walk in the evening, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm and some family time is how I like to spend my evenings. Post that, I finish any pending work, and prep for the next day. Before sleeping, I spend about an hour reading or catching up on a show or a movie on Netflix or television.

The Weekend

Relax, rejuvenate, and reflect — that is my mantra for the weekend. I spend time with family and, occasionally, with friends. This helps me unwind. Simple activities like planning meals for and with my boys, watching sports events like F1 and EPL, helping my wife with household chores, taking afternoon naps, and watching movies shape my weekends.

Mostly, I like utilising weekends for reading and ticking books off my reading list. Sometimes, doing nothing on weekends is also essential. This gives me the time to breathe and catch up. So, I am all for unproductive weekends.

The Toys

In the age of technology, I like to keep my Kindle, AirPods, iPad, and phone close. Of course, given the opportunity, I would like to do without my laptop more often, but I think that’s a necessary vice.

The Logos

I am loyal to Apple for my gadgets, American Express for my banking needs, The Economist for my business updates, Netflix and Amazon Prime for OTT, Zomato for ordering, and GQ for style inspiration.

