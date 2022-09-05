AFTER HOURS: Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise

The Job

The best part of my job as an entrepre-neur and design innovator is the opportu-nity to bring new products for the youth. It’s thrilling to have access to high-end technology and then deploy the same to build world-class products. The opportu-nity to represent our country’s innovative abilities on a global scale is another reason. After all, it is a great honour to be amongst the top 10 smartwatch brands globally.

The Weekdays

At Noise, we are a young, energetic team. The best part of my day is synergizing with these enthusiastic minds to brainstorm new concepts and ideas and working on building new technologies. At Noise HQ, we undertake multiple fun activities to keep everyone recharged and refreshed. We have a reading room, a stability meeting room with swiss gym balls, etc., although my favourite is the balancing boards. I make sure to hop onto one during the day to keep my body away from the sedentary sitting posture and because it’s pure fun!

The Weekend

The weekends mostly revolve around family and kids. I love accompanying my son to his soccer practice, playing games on VR and exploring technology with him. I make sure I spend a good time hitting the gym while occasionally taking up cryotherapy for rejuvenation.

The Toys

Being a tech enthusiast and a co-founder of a tech-first brand, I’m surrounded by multiple toys throughout my day. I’m a nerd for portable tech toys and the most recent one in my hands is lumen — a hand-held device for measuring metabolism. I am intrigued by how the advancements in technology are helping every individual get easy access to

medical-grade devices.

The Logos

While there are multiple brands I like and wear, however, there are certain brands that I truly admire and can resonate with. One such brand is Adidas. That’s because its key message and tagline “impossible is nothing” is something I firmly believe in. It somewhere resonates with what we are building at Noise.

