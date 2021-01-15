After Hours: Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan

Sinha claims by his mobile device

The Job

There is nothing worse than having to drag yourself to work you don’t even like. However, it is never really an issue when you are passionate about what you do for a living. Fortunately for me, my passion is my line of work too, and I love every bit of it. Challenges are not new in any business. That is what keeps me going, because with every challenge there’s something new to accomplish. To see a project through from the beginning to end is magical.

Everything that we implement is well thought through, so that we never have to face the obstacle of pulling it back or change it. But having said that, there is always scope of improvisation. One thing I would like to improvise here is for our employees to have a healthy work-life balance. It is equally important to have a good life after office for everyone’s health and well-being.

The Weekdays

Morning is the best time of the day for me, and I make sure I wake up as early as at 5 am thrice a week to witness the sunrise. Watching the sun rising is more like a warm-up for me to prepare for the rest of the day. This is followed by chanting and meditation. My day typically consists of meetings. Walking is a stress buster for me; I often go for walks on the office terrace. A breath of fresh air helps clear the clutter in the head. The moment I am out of office, I switch on my playlist and the music plays throughout the evening until I go off to sleep. I try to hit the bed by 11 pm, but it is difficult to religiously follow this routine with my erratic travelling schedule and high-stress work.

The Weekend

During the summers, I love to go for long drives on weekends. Sometimes, I head out to the gym. Otherwise, it is absolute family time: we go out for dinners or movies. I am also a Krishna devotee; half a day of my weekend is dedicated to my duties at Iskcon.

The Toys

I cannot do without my mobile device as it has truckloads of data; my Apple smartwatch because it is my ultimate workout partner; my MacBook Pro; and my Ember travel mug in which I can set the perfect temperature for coffee/tea.

The Logos

Be it for all-time in-use gizmos like phones and earphones to on-the-verge-of-extinction devices like computers, Apple is an imperative part of my lifestyle. So is Nike, for workout attire. That apart, I love driving my Mercedes-Benz.

