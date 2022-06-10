AFTER HOURS: Akshay Modi, Managing Director, Modi Naturals

The Job

What I love about my job is its intensity and the immense learning I get from the multi-dimensional aspect of it. The industry is constantly evolving and you have to evolve with it. Every day, I meet new people, share experiences with them and form new relationships. I love this part of my job as these learnings add a lot of value and inspiration to my daily dose of work.

What I would like to see changing is greater accountability of people and organisations in India, whether it’s the public or the private sector. We should do our job with 100% dedication and responsibility to build a better and organised work environment.

The Weekdays

I start my day very early, which typically begins with exercise, followed by dropping the kids to school, which I really look forward to. Work starts early too, before most people even get to the office. I like to be punctual and give utmost importance to time. I recharge during the busy hours by walking around the office during calls.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about family, friends and fitness. That’s when I squeeze in more intense workouts, a game of hockey or a round of golf. I am not much of a TV guy at home so the odd series I end up watching is only during flights when there is nothing else to do.

The Toys

I am a sound guy (pun intended); so a good pair of Bluetooth headphones to great sound systems—all are must-haves.

The Logos

I am not really into big brands and am happy to be in shorts and a plain T-shirt. I am loyal to my Asics running shoes and Nike Run+ app. They go everywhere with me and a run is simply incomplete without them, along with the Bluetooth headphones as I mentioned earlier.

