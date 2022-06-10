scorecardresearch

AFTER HOURS: Akshay Modi, Managing Director, Modi Naturals

Modi recharges during the busy hours by walking around the office during calls

Written by Banasree Purkayastha
For Modi, weekends are all about family, friends and fitness
The Job

What I love about my job is its intensity and the immense learning I get from the multi-dimensional aspect of it. The industry is constantly evolving and you have to evolve with it. Every day, I meet new people, share experiences with them and form new relationships. I love this part of my job as these learnings add a lot of value and inspiration to my daily dose of work.

What I would like to see changing is greater accountability of people and organisations in India, whether it’s the public or the private sector. We should do our job with 100% dedication and responsibility to build a better and organised work environment.

The Weekdays

I start my day very early, which typically begins with exercise, followed by dropping the kids to school, which I really look forward to. Work starts early too, before most people even get to the office. I like to be punctual and give utmost importance to time. I recharge during the busy hours by walking around the office during calls.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about family, friends and fitness. That’s when I squeeze in more intense workouts, a game of hockey or a round of golf. I am not much of a TV guy at home so the odd series I end up watching is only during flights when there is nothing else to do.

The Toys

I am a sound guy (pun intended); so a good pair of Bluetooth headphones to great sound systems—all are must-haves.

The Logos

I am not really into big brands and am happy to be in shorts and a plain T-shirt. I am loyal to my Asics running shoes and Nike Run+ app. They go everywhere with me and a run is simply incomplete without them, along with the Bluetooth headphones as I mentioned earlier.

