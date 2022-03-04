After Hours: Abhilash Panda, CEO, Dizo India

From Tommy Hilfiger to Nike and Bose are some of his favourite brands

The Job



Three things that fascinate me most are building things, technology, and people. And Dizo, given the very nature of the brand, gives me ample room and opportunity to live my fascinations. I love building things — be it putting Lego pieces together or putting together an organisation. Tech is my second love — whether it is brainstorming new ideas, discussing product impact on consumers or finding solutions to a tech riddle, you will find me deep in thought, always.



To top it all, I work with a super enthusiastic team that is equally thrilled and excited to be a part of building something from the ground up. It is inspiring to see them power through challenges and opportunities, and make a name for themselves in an industry that is as young as it is dynamic.



The Weekdays



My day typically starts with a morning run, followed by meetings to review progress with the teams, brainstorming and formalising the roadmap for future products plus other management/ partnership meetings. My home is becoming a warehouse, but I love to see how our ideas are taking shape into beautiful products.



When I have to recharge in the middle of the day, I plug in upcoming and existing products, tinker around with them to understand them better and identify possible upgrades or changes. Since most of us are working from home, I look forward to connecting with my teams face-to-face, or on casual offsite get-togethers whenever possible. I end the day with a game of badminton, and some snuggle time with my daughter.



The Weekend



My weekends are usually as busy as my weekdays. Weekend plans revolve around spending time with family and friends. I like to go for one-day trips in and around Bengaluru to get away from city life, enjoy great food and take in the beautiful landscapes of the Bengaluru outskirts.



The Toys



I am exploring earbuds and smartwatches a lot, not just from Dizo, but from several global brands as well. Thanks to my work profile, I can already see the great possibilities that they hold for the future. I also like making miniature rockets.



The Logos



I am loyal to Tommy Hilfiger and Nike. I love Marshall and Bose. Tesla is a brand that I admire.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook