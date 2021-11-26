After Hours: Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways

He spends time reading non-fiction and discovering new music.

The Job

The best part about my job is that it doesn’t feel like a job. I enjoy being immersed in a variety of subjects. In just one day in the office, I could go from writing films about perfumes to discussing tech possibilities in a digital payments app to designing board games to figuring out novel experiences in a fashion retail store. I meet amazingly talented people across disciplines and have the opportunity to learn something each day from them. My one wish from the industry would be to together create something truly inspired. For that, clients need to be far more imaginative and braver, and creators need to push themselves much harder and not settle for the ordinary.

The Weekdays

There’s no such thing as a typical day in my office life. In fact, I don’t think any two days in my nearly 25 years in this industry have been alike, and that’s what has kept me going. While there are several high points each day, personally the absolute standouts are the moments when I have a spectacular idea or hear one from the team. But yes, in between it does get hectic. I then unwind by going for a walk. I love walking on the streets seeing people and chaotic goings-on. The fuel that keeps me going through the day is copious cups of chai.

The Weekend

One of the realisations I’ve had in my journey as an entrepreneur in the last six years is that there’s no weekday-weekend boundary. Work and life are intertwined. My weekends are about spending time with my family, my sister and my massive bunch of relatives in Mumbai. And, as often as I can, I take my bike out for a spin; it’s a vintage 60-year-old Jawa which was my father’s. I also spend some time reading non-fiction and discovering new music.

The Toys

I am a bit of a dinosaur when it comes to gadgets — not much of a fan of fancy, geeky stuff. In fact, I revel in the old: the landline in my house is one of those old-style retro phones; I ride a bike which is 60 years old; and wear a watch that is over 20 years old. My minor indulgences are on music — a Quad Vena amp and Sony WH-10000XM4 headphones.

The Logos

For someone who has built his career building brands, I am the least brand-conscious person. But I do admire brands that produce well-crafted goods/services that scream originality, such as Nakashima Furniture, Thursday Boots, a lot of Paul Smith’s designs, and Geoffrey Bawa Architecture.

