After Hours: Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder, Renee Cosmetics

The Job

I believe that people who get to do what they love are the luckiest. Fortunately, I’m one of those lucky ones as I get to work and experiment with makeup up, close and personal. I love playing with colours and formulations and creating something unique and exciting everyday that makes professional makeup easy for everyone. What I love about my job is that it brings a new challenge every day, it’s fulfilling to overcome it at the end of the day and leap forward. This daily grind inspires me and helps me evolve as an entrepreneur and as a person.

However, I’d want to see the narrative around makeup to change. There are a lot of proclamations and so-called rules about how much makeup should be worn, it should be done in a certain way, the time and occasion to wear makeup, etc. At Renée, we aim to break free from such notions and change the way makeup is worn and perceived in our country as well as the world. We believe that face is a canvas, and it is up to you how you want to paint it, how much do you want to paint and when do you want to paint it. There shouldn’t be constraints over wearing makeup and I think that’s truly liberating and empowering.

The Weekdays

Weekdays at work are pretty much the same as at any other corporate. I look forward to times when our team comes forward to crack new ideas, brainstorm over products and come up with exciting and unique ideas for the brand’s growth. I recharge myself with herbal teas, which is my new-found love. I perform this sort of a whole ritual to brew herb infused teas and sip it slowly while an aromatic candle helps rekindle ideas and reinvigorates the senses in the middle of a hectic day.

The Weekend

My weekend is mostly spent at home relaxing and indulging in some self-care. I use my free time to rejuvenate and spend time with family or friends over a small gathering at home with lots of food and unending conversations.

The Toys

The gadget that I use the most is my mobile phone, it’s almost inseparable because I need it to communicate, click pictures, etc. Other than that, it’s my laptop. I’m fond of these two gadgets the most, they’re my staples and I just can’t function without them.

The Logos

I am not willing to answer that.

Also Read: Independence Day Special: How content has changed in the past 75 years from DD to Netflix

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook