Affle posts Rs 47.6 crore profit after tax in Q2FY22

Affle has reported a 103.6% jump in revenue from operations at Rs 274.7 crore in Q2

Technology company Affle (India) Limited has posted Rs 47.6 crore profit after tax(PAT) in the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2022(FY22). The company has seen an increase of 77.1% in PAT, compared to Q2 FY21. It has reported a 103.6% jump in revenue from operations at Rs 274.7 crore in Q2. The company said both cost per converted users (CPCU) business and non-CPCU business across India and global markets have driven the growth in the quarter.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 427.2 crores for the first half (H1) of FY 2022, up 90.1% year-on-year. Additionally, PAT increased by 82.5% year-on-year to reach Rs. 83.3 crore and PAT margin stood at 18.3%.

“We continue to witness a strong market opportunity with advertisers consistently accelerating their digital spends, resulting in a persistent, broad-based growth across our top industry verticals coming from both India and International markets,” Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairman, MD and CEO, Affle, said.

For Khanna, this was another strong quarter with momentous growth anchored on the company’s CPCU business model and its position in the ecosystem as the preferred mobile marketing company across global emerging markets and beyond. The CPCU business has delivered 4.9 crore of converted users in the quarter taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2022 to 8.0 crore, the company said in a statement.

“During the quarter, we further enhanced our platforms, product propositions as well as tech IP portfolio, penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets. We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by sustained investments in augmenting our strategic defensibility globally, prudent balance sheet and robust cashflows,” Khanna added further.

Read Also: Hyundai India sees spike in enquiries this festive season; rolls out ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign to strengthen brand image

Read Also: LaunchMyCareer rolls out #MeraFutureMeraHaq campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook