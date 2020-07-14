Affle appoints Martje Abeldt as chief revenue officer, Affle RevX platform

The company has also appointed Raghav Maheshwari as director – Global Account Management

In order to strengthen its leadership team, consumer intelligence technology company Affle (India) Limited has appointed Martje Abeldt as the chief revenue officer for Affle RevX platform. In his new role, Abeldt will drive business and platform growth for RevX, and will be based out of Singapore. The company has also appointed Raghav Maheshwari as director – Global Account Management.

With over 20 years of experience, Abeldt has been leading and scaling high-growth businesses across AdTech, Mobile, SaaS, IT and Consumer Goods industries. In his most recent role at Remerge, he was spearheading the App Retargeting Platform business for APAC. Prior to Remerge, he has been instrumental in driving business performance for App Annie in Central Europe, Russia and CIS, preceded by the country manager role at Smart AdServer.

Maheshwari, on the other hand, joined Affle with over 10 years’ of experience. In his last stint, he was working for Inmobi as director – Sales (South East Asia) and has played key roles in the ad tech ecosystem across APAC markets. He has previously driven growth initiatives for companies like Fidelity Investments and The Smart Cube.

According to Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairman, MD and CEO, Affle, Martje’s cross-functional and relevant industry experience will enable the company to drive further growth for its platforms and the CPCU business across all markets. “We also welcome Raghav who has joined our Data Platforms and Operations team and look forward to achieving continued success as we strengthen our foundation for Affle2.0 growth journey,” he added.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. While Affle’s Consumer platform is used by online and offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.

