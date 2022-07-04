Affle appoints four additional directors to its board

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence driven global technology company, has announced the appointment of four additional directors. The additions are designed to support Affle’s accelerated global growth momentum, provide greater accountability to the senior leadership and reflect upon the company’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance with enhanced depth of expertise, the company said.

“I welcome new directors to the board where their years of invaluable experience, skills and diversity of opinion will help us on our journey ahead. This will further enhance our overall corporate governance, risk management processes and thought leadership enabling holistic organisational development and sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders,” Bijynath, non-executive chairman and independent director, Affle said.

The new members include an independent director Lay See Tan (seasoned finance professional who has served as CFO of public-listed companies on Singapore Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and led hyper growth tech start-ups across various industries); executive director Vipul Kedia (one of the earliest team members associated with Affle since 16 years and currently serving as chief data and platforms officer and head of MAAS platform in India); non-executive director Noelia Amoedo (founder and CEO of mediasmart, now part of the Affle group. She has extensive experience in the mobile, internet and social media, with a proven track record of developing profitable businesses from scratch in international markets) and non-executive director Elad Natanson (CEO of Appnext, now part of the Affle group and has been at the forefront of mobile and internet innovation for more than 20 years evangelising several companies in the digital sphere).

With this, Affle’s board will now comprise 10 directors led by an independent non-executive chairman and will include four women directors (40% women composition).

“These appointments come at a time when we are amidst our accelerated growth trajectory, embarking on several innovations. The directors’ unique and entrepreneurial perspective will further augment our strategic differentiation, global market position following the highest levels of transparency and governance. We look forward to leveraging their scientific and strategic expertise while keenly promoting our Affle2.0 culture of diversity, equity and inclusion across the organisation including at our board of directors,” Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO, Affle stated.

Read Also: Havas Sports & Entertainment appoints Arun Rao as senior vice president

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook