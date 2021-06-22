Affine launches accelerator program to empower global startups

The accelerator program is an influential step by Affine, impacting AI disruption and encouraging the growth of the tech startup ecosystem.

AI-Engineering-Cloud consulting firm Affine has announced the launch of its Global Deep Tech Accelerator program, DeepCamp. DeepCamp is the first accelerator launched by a pure play analytics firm to have social impact deep tech as a focus, and will provide hands-on help to the start-ups on improving their algorithm, engineering design and UI/UX. The accelerator program will also mentor start-ups in interesting areas like Industry4.0, IIoT, gaming, consumer entertainment, among others. “Affine Deep Camp will be an intense experience for startups where they can interact with globally acknowledged AI experts, get the necessary know-how and assistance to improve their solutions and operations, meet with potential clients and investors, and chart their flight plan to commanding the new,” Vineet Kumar, co-founder and chief solutions architect, Affine, said.

Beyond the benefits of a conventional accelerator program, Affine Deep Camp participants will get to work in tandem with Affine centers of excellence in AI, Engineering and Cloud throughout all phases of their product development – design, architecture, development– ensuring the benefits of industry best practices and global standards. Affine commits up-to 100 hours of involvement from the senior tech practitioners and industry experts to ensure that there are impactful benefits for the participating DeepCampers.

Along with the hands-on involvement of the CoEs, the company’s founders and leadership from both the US and India will be participating to further the understanding of the startups on the specifics of setting up a deep tech company. Affine’s in-house mentors will be accompanying the campers through the different stages of the program.

For Ashish Maheshwari, senior vice president, head, Global Operations, Affine, learning and innovation have always been Affine’s forte. Tech scions can immeasurably benefit by being a part of the Affine Deep Camp program.

The accelerator Program is an influential step by Affine, impacting AI disruption and encouraging the growth of the tech startup ecosystem. As a socially responsible company in the data analytics and technology sector, Affine is aiming to boost and enable tech entrepreneurs to build solutions for global fast-growing industries.

Read Also: Liquor firms ride the digital wave; as it tries to fasten recovery



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook