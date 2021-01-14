AFC appoints Sportradar as official video and data distribution partner for major AFC Competitions

Spanning eight years, the contract allows Sportradar to use and distribute audio-visual content and AFC match-related data.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has entered into an official partnership with Sportradar for worldwide data and associated media rights for major AFC competitions for the cycles 2021-2024 and 2025-2028. “With the importance of Asia, we believe that this agreement is a strategic opportunity that will provide Sportradar further leverage in the region with a sport that is growing exponentially in terms of participation and viewership. This puts us in an unrivalled position that will showcase a wider range of services we have to offer to engage more sports rights holders in the region,” Carsten Koerl, CEO, Sportradar, said.

Under the new agreement, Sportradar becomes the official video and data distribution partner for major AFC national team and club competitions including the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 and the AFC Champions League. Spanning eight years, the contract allows Sportradar to use and distribute audio-visual content and AFC match-related data.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Formed in 1954 in Manila the AFC was sanctioned by FIFA in Berne, Switzerland on June 21 of that year. The AFC has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and consists of 47 Member Associations. As per Dato’ Windsor John, general secretary, AFC, the agreement will bring AFC football closer to an ever-growing international fanbase and consumers.

Innovation has always been key for the new era of Asian football, Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO, Football Marketing Asia (FMA), the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC for the rights cycles 2021-2024 and 2025-2028, stated. “Enabling AFC data and related media to be distributed in real time and with minimum delay is key in enhancing the fans’ experience, which in turn positively impacts the value of AFC football,” he added.

