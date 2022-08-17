Aegon Life Insurance unveils #PlayForOurHeroes campaign

Life insurance company Aegon Life Insurance has rolled out #PlayForOurHeroes campaign. It is a digital campaign that uses a game called ‘The Game of Life’ on the company website — to spread awareness about the importance of life insurance. The company will be donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for every 10 points scored in the game.

“Besides supporting a good cause, the game is a fun way of spreading awareness about the importance of financial security. At Aegon Life, it is our mission to ensure every Indian household is financially secure. This initiative is a small step towards fulfilling that mission. We are simplifying insurance so that more people understand the importance and urgency to buy insurance – and easily find the right product, without getting overwhelming sales calls,” Ashish Jhawer, head – direct-to-consumer business, Aegon Life Insurance Company Ltd., said.

With the tagline, ‘The more you play, the more we donate’, Aegon Life is urging people through this campaign to play and score points. All one needs to do is visit the website and play The Game of Life, a game available on the company homepage. Once the game is over, the players then need to share a screenshot of scores on their social networks, tagging Aegon Life Insurance.

As per the company, India is one of the most underinsured countries in the world with a life insurance penetration of 3.2 percent. “Most Indian families do not have access to adequate financial protection in the untimely demise of the earning member. Life insurance provides a financial safety net to families when they need it most,” it added.

Aegon Life is digital India’s life insurance company. As India’s digital life insurance company, the company claims that it is building innovative solutions to financially secure every Indian household and provide greater clarity, transparency, and superior customer experience.

