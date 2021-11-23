Advertising volumes on TV rose 11% in October 2021: BARC

Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language during the festive period were at an all-time high in 2021

Advertising volumes on TV rose 11% to 178 million seconds in October 2021, as opposed to October 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of advertisers stood at 2,851 and brands were 4,624 for October 2021, with 22% being new advertisers. Backed by festivities and sporting events, these numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers, Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said. “Television advertising continues to grow peaking at 178 million seconds in Oct 2021, the highest for the same period over the last three years. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13% over the previous four weeks and by 25% over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period”, he added.

While FMCG dominates the advertising charts, ecommerce and BFSI sectors have recorded an extraordinary growth of 97% and 98% respectively, against Oct 2019, which is highest amongst other sectors. Ad volumes for the auto sector has also posted a positive curve with a growth of 3% over 2019. The retail sector grew by 127%, durables by 297% and personal accessories by 157%, over the start of the year, January 2021. As a positive sentiment in the construction sector, ad volumes for the ‘Building Equipment’ category posted a 23% growth in Oct 2021 when compared with Oct 2019.

Dussehra Week 2021 witnessed 13% growth in ad volumes over the previous 4 weeks and 25% over 2019. The number of advertisers and brands during the Dussehra week 2021, is the highest as compared to previous years; 18% more than the previous four weeks.

Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language during the festive period were at an all-time high in 2021, recording a growth of 111% compared to the same period in Oct 2019. Apart from Bhojpuri, Punjabi viewership has also recorded a 52% growth over Oct 2019, while the growth percentage for Telugu and Marathi languages was 33% and 35% respectively.

