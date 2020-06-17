Advertising volume on television rose 63% in week 24: TAM AdEx

Disney+Hotstar emerged as the most advertised OTT player with 21% share of ad insertions by OTT platforms.

Television advertising volumes rose 63% in week 24 (June 7-13, 2020) when compared to week 19 (May 3- 9, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The data also revealed that average ad volumes grew by 32% during

week 22- 23 compared to week 19 –21. While advertising volumes recorded a dip of 2% in week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020), week 24 saw 14% rise in ad volumes when compared to the previous week.

Due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, advertising volumes on TV dipped 48% in April’ 20 when compared to March. After the initial dip, average ad volumes/day grew steadily during Apr’20 – Jun’20 with June recording a rise of 42% when compared to April.

As per the TAM data, the number of categories, advertisers and brands recorded a continuous growth between week 19 – week 23 (May 3 – June 6, 2020). However, the total number of advertisers and brands dipped in week 24. Interestingly, despite recording a dip in ad volumes, week 23 saw the highest number of brands and advertisers between week 19- 24 with 249 new advertisers and 417 new brands.

With the fear of covid at top of everyone’s mind, the personal care/personal hygiene sector claimed the numero uno position with 20% share of ad volumes during March-June, 2020. Following behind at the second spot was food and beverage sector with 19% share of advertising volumes. Personal healthcare and household products claimed the fourth and the fifth position with 6% share, each. As for categories, toilet soap and ecom-media/entertainment/social media emerged as the top categories with 7% share of ad volumes each. The data revealed that the top 10 categories together accounted for nearly 40% share of ad volumes, out of which eight categories were of daily essentials.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 16% ad volume share between March- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 8% share of ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India and Colgate Palmolive claimed the third and fourth position with 3% share. Trailing behind was ITC Ltd at the fifth position with 2% share ad volumes. The top 10 advertisers on TV accounted for 40% share of ad volumes, out of which seven advertisers were from FMCG sector.

As for channel genre, news led the charts with 35% share of total ad volume on TV followed by general entertainment channels (GECs) which accounted for 24% of the total ad volumes. Movies genre held 23% share of ad volumes while music, kids and others genre accounted 7%, 3% and 7%, respectively. In May 2020, a positive growth in ad volumes was observed across top 5 channels genres, when compared to April 2020. GECs genre saw the highest growth at 25% followed by movies channels at 20%.

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms’ advertising volumes on television rose 94% during January – June 2020 when compared to the same period last year. April 2020 witnessed the highest ad insertions by OTT players on television. Newly launched Disney+Hotstar emerged as the most advertised OTT player with 21% share of ad insertions by OTT platforms. Claiming the second spot was ZEE5 with 16% share. Amazon Prime Videos and Voot app claimed the third and the fourth position with 14% and 13% share. Sun NXT stood at the fifth position accounting for 8% share of ad volumes. Meanwhile, GEC emerged as the most preferred genre receiving 28% of the ad insertions, followed by movies with 26% share of ad insertions.

In the wake of covid-19 pandemic, social advertisements by the government on TV saw two fold growth during March- May 2020. April 2020, saw 3.5x more social ads from the government on TV as compared to the same month last year. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare topped the charts with 23% share of the total as social ads insertions during March- May 2020 followed by Doordarshan- Prasar Bharti with 11% ad share. Government of Madhya Pradesh claimed the third spot with 7% share of ad volumes. National Informatics centre and Government of India claimed the fourth and fifth position with 5% and 4% share, respectively. Covid related ads were on peak during Apr’20 with 80% share of ad volume share among social ads. Advertisements by the central government accounted for 56% share of ad volumes while the remaining 44% was amounted to the state government.

Public broadcaster Doordarshan started retelcasting Ramayan and Mahabharat since shooting of TV serials came to a halt in mid-March due to covid. This move not all brought back Doordarshan’s former glory by making it the most viewed channel by audiences but also resulted in advertising dollars for the channel. During Ramayan, DD National witnessed 11x growth in advertising volumes. Mahabharat, on the other hand, brought with it a 47x rise of advertising volumes on DD Bharti. Interestingly, Ramayan and Mahabharat were also aired on Star Plus and Colors after the show ended on DD however it failed to bring the same surge in advertising in private broadcasters channels as it brought on DD. Star Plus registered 1.8x growth in advertising volumes during Ramayan while Colors which aired Mahabharat recorded only a percentage growth.

