Advertising volumes on radio rose 6% in January-March 2021: TAM AdEx

Services sector emerged at the top of the radio advertising charts accounting for 27% share of ad volumes.

Advertising volumes on radio recorded a 6% growth in January-March 2021, when compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, while the ad volumes have increased in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to last year, the quarter registered a 12% decline when compared to the last quarter of 2020 (October- December). However, in the span of the last six months, Mar’21 registered the highest ad volumes for radio while the lowest ad volumes were recorded in Feb’21.

Services sector emerged at the top of the radio advertising charts accounting for 27% share of ad volumes, followed by Banking/Finance/Investment with 15% share and Food & Beverages occupying the third position with 14% share. The top three sectors together added 55% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, the Auto sector observed a positive rank shift.

Auto and BFSI players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with LIC of India leading the advertising charts, followed by Maruti Suzuki. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 21% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetables grabbed the third position while pharmaceutical company Pfizer entered the list at the fifth position.

LIC emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Pfizer. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 13% share of radio ad volumes. Four out of the top 10 most advertised brands this year were from the LIC. Pfizer was the top exclusive advertiser and brand during Jan-Mar’21 compared to Jan-Mar’20.

As for states, most of the advertising came from Gujarat as the state accounted for 20% of the overall radio advertisement, followed by Maharashtra with 16% share of the advertising volume pie. The top five states accounted for 63% of total ad volumes and South radio stations accounted for 26% share on radio. Out of this, Delhi topped among the 18 cities on radio followed by Jaipur. Top 10 cities accounted for 69% of total ad volumes on radio.

