Advertising volumes on radio grew by 20% in January-March 2020: TAM

Advertising volumes on radio recorded a 20% growth in January-March 2022, when compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, services sector emerged at the top of the radio advertising charts accounting for 30% share of ad volumes, followed by banking/finance/investment with 14% share with food & beverages occupying the third position with 10% share. The top three sectors together added 50% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, the education sector made an entry into the top 10 list.

Properties/Real Estates players ruled the list of top 10 categories with 12% share followed by Hospital/Clinics at 6% share of the pie. While cars category stood at the third position with five percent share. properties/real estates, retail outlets-jewellers and cement maintained their ranks. Interestingly, two categories each out of top 10 categories belonged to services, BFSI and retail sector. Further, retail outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion category was the new entrant in top 10 categories’ list. hospital/clinics, cars, life insurance, and retail outlets-electronics/durables categories saw positive rank shifts in Jan-March 2022.

Vicco Laboratories emerged as the most advertised brand followed by LIC of India. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 21% share of radio ad volumes. Vicco Laboratories, Ultratech Cement, Bank Of Baroda, and Reliance Retail saw a positive rank shift and made entry into the top 10 advertisers’ list on radio.

Vicco Vajradanti Paste emerged as the most advertised brand followed by LIC Housing Finance. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 15% share of radio ad volumes. Three out of the top 10 most advertised brands this year were from the LIC and BFSI sector while two were from F&B sector. During Jan-Mar’22, there were over 4,150 brands present on Radio.

As for states, most of the advertising came from Gujarat as the state accounted for 18% of the overall radio advertisement, followed by Maharashtra with 17% share of the advertising volume pie. The top five states accounted for 63% of total ad volumes and South Radio Stations accounted for 24% share on Radio. Out of this, Delhi topped among the 18 cities on Radio followed by Jaipur. Top 10 cities accounted for 68% of total ad volumes on Radio.

