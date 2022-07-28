Advertising volumes on radio grew 5.7 times in May 2022: TAM

Advertising volumes on radio recorded a 5.7 times growth in May 2022, when compared to the same month last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, the tally of categories grew by 51% in May’22 and advertisers and brands saw three times growth respectively during May’22 when compared to May’20.

Properties/Real Estates players ruled the roost of top 10 categories with 15% share followed by Hospital/Clinics at seven percent share of the pie. The retail outlets-jewellers category stood at the third position with six percent share. Interestingly, the facewash category made an entry into the top 10 list. Retail Outlets-Jewellers, Facewash, Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables, Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion, Ecom-Gaming, Cars, Multiple Courses, Ecom-Auto Products and Services categories saw positive rank shifts in May 2022.

As per the data, there were over 125 growing categories present in May’22 as opposed to May’21 on Radio. Of this, Properties/Real Estates category saw the highest surge in ad volumes with a growth of 12 Times followed by Retail Outlets-Jewellers with 35 Times growth during May’22 compared to May’21. The ranking given by TAM was based on highest increase in ad volumes

Vicco Laboratories emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Maruti Suzuki India. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 17% share of radio ad volumes. Vicco Laboratories was a new entrant in the list and topped the charts with a four percent share. Interestingly, six out of top 10 advertisers in the list were new entrants during May’22 such as Kedia Real Estate, Vishnu Packaging, Cashgrai, SBS Biotech, among others.

Vicco Turmeric Face Wash emerged as the most advertised brand, followed by The Kunba. As per the data, during May’22, more than 2,400 brands were present on radio. Two out of the top 10 most advertised brands in May were from the gaming sector.

