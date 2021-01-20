Advertising volumes on radio dipped by 27% in 2020: TAM AdEx

Services sector emerged at the top of the radio advertising charts accounting for 26% share of ad volumes.

With coronavirus impacting the media and entertainment sector adversely last year, radio advertising dropped 27% in 2020 when compared to 2019, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, the radio sector saw a slow road to revival in the the second half of the year with drop in advertising volumes narrowed to 13% and recovered to Pre-Lockdown level during the festive period where they witnessed double digit share.

Services sector emerged at the top of the radio advertising charts accounting for 26% share of ad volumes, followed by Banking/Finance/Investment with 12% share. The top three sectors together added 50% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, Personal Healthcare sector was the new entrant in Top 10 sectors’ list and BFSI, F&B and Building, Industrial and Land

Materials/Equipments observed positive rank shift.

BFSI players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with LIC of India leading the advertising charts, followed by Maruti Suzuki. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 17% share of ad volumes during 2020. LIC, SBI and Samsung saw a positive rank shift in 2020 as opposed to the previous year while Mother Dairy Fruit & Veg, Amazon, GCMMF (Amul) and Ultratech Cement were the new entrant in Top 10 advertisers’ list.

LIC emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Rajshri Pan Masala. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 9% share of television ad volumes. Four out of the top 10 most advertised brands this year were from the BFSI category, while two brands were from F&B.

As for states, most of the advertising came from Gujarat as the state accounted for 19% of the overall radio advertisement, followed by Maharashtra with 17% share of the advertising volume pie. The top five states accounted for 61% of total ad volumes and South Radio Stations accounted for 26% share on Radio. Out of this, Indore topped among the 18 cities on Radio followed by Jaipur. Top 10 cities accounted for 68% of total ad volumes on Radio.

