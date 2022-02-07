Advertising volumes of music genre grew by 42% in 2021 over 2020: Report

Toilet or floor cleaner was the leading advertising category in the music genre

Advertising volumes of the music genre saw a steep rise in 2021 with a 42% growth compared to 2020. Although the music genre year started with growth in ad volumes, it saw a drop during the May-June quarter due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, the resurgence in ad volumes was seen from July onwards, according to the latest data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The music genre also witnessed a two percent rise in its share of the overall ad volumes.

Among the top five sub-genres, Hindi music topped with more than 30% share of the music genre’s ad volumes. While the Tamil music genre acquired the second position replacing Punjabi music genre, the top five subgenres accounted for more than 80% share of ad volumes.

Meanwhile, food and beverages sector topped with a 25% share of music genre’s ad volumes followed by personal care or personal hygiene category with a 24% share. On the other hand, toilet or floor cleaner was the leading advertising category in the music genre. The category also saw the highest increase in ad secondages, followed by aerated soft drink.

As fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) players continued to reign the list of top ten advertisers in 2021, Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Cadbury India retained their top three advertisers in the genre. In addition, Cadbury India and Procter & Gamble were the new entrants in the top 10 list.

Furthermore, more than 60 advertisers advertised exclusively in the music genre and Hoichoi technologies was the top exclusive advertiser in the genre. The report also added that Lizol topped among the brands that advertised in the music genre. In addition, more than 1,900 brands and over 490 exclusively advertised in the music genre in 2021.

As per the report, regional and national music channels accounted for 68% and 32% share of ad volumes respectively in the genre. Moreover, Ferrero and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart were leading exclusive advertisers on national and regional music channels respectively.

Prime time was the most preferred time-band on music genre followed by afternoon, morning time bands and ad commercials of 20-40 seconds was the most preferred slot for advertising on music channels. The report also added that commercial advertising accounted for 89% share of ad volumes whereas promos had an 11% share in 2021 in the music genre.

Read Also: Moj collaborates with Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook