Advertising volumes on GEC channels saw 29% growth in 2021 compared to 2020: Report

The general entertainment channel (GEC) genre reported a 29% growth in advertising volumes in 2021, compared to 2020. Moreover, 2021 has seen the highest growth in GEC ad volumes since 2017, according to the latest data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. While there was a dip in ad volumes in the second quarter of the year due to the second wave of the pandemic, the ad volumes rebounded in the next two quarters, starting from July.

In 2021, the GEC genre accounted for the highest share of television ad volumes. Among the subgenres, Hindi GEC topped with more than 20% share of GEC genre’s ad volumes, followed by Tamil GEC at 16% and Telugu GEC. Malayalam GEC was the new entrant on the top five chart replacing Kannada GEC in 2021. Overall, the top five subgenres accounted for around 67% share of ad volumes during both periods.

As per the report, the count of advertisers in the GEC genre dropped by 10% in Q2 which recovered by one percent in Q3 and 17% Q4 over Q2. In addition, the count of brands in GEC genre dropped by 122% in Q2 which recovered by 5% and 18% respectively in Q3 and Q4 over Q2’21.

The food and beverages sector topped with a 27% share of GEC genre’s ad volumes followed by personal care or personal hygiene with 23% share. Among the categories, toilet soaps category lost its numero position of 2020 to milk beverages in 2021. Milk Beverages saw the highest increase in ad secondages in 2021, followed by tea during. The four categories out of top 10 growing categories belonged to food and beverages sector, while aerated soft drink topped the chart with 2.2 times growth.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was the biggest advertiser on GEC in 2021, followed by Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India. Lakme Lever was the new entrant among top 10 and moved up by three positions to achieve the tenth rank. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 86% share of overall GEC genre advertising, the report added.

More than 780 advertisers advertised exclusively in GEC genre during 2021. JCB Industries was the top exclusive advertiser in GEC genre followed by Timelesstoday Llc. Furthermore, over 1,300 advertisers and 2,800 brands exclusively advertised in the GEC genre.

While regional GEC channels had a 78% share of ad volumes in 2021, national GEC channels had 22% share. Diamond Producers Association ESV (Belgium) and Aachi Masala Foods were leading Exclusive advertisers on national and regional GEC channels respectively.

Prime time was the most preferred time-band on GEC genre followed by afternoon and morning time bands. The three time bands together accounted for more than 70% share of ad volumes. In 2021, ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on GEC channels. On the other hand, commercial advertising added 61% share of GEC ad volumes whereas promos had 39% share in 2021.

