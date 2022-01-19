Advertising volumes of news genre rose by 12% in 2021 compared to 2020: Report

Regional news channels witnessed a 13% rise in ad volumes

Advertising volumes for the news genre grew by 12% in the calendar year 2021, compared to the calendar year 2020. The genre reported 23% growth in ad volumes in 2021, as opposed to 2017, according to the latest data revealed by TAM Adex, a division of TAM Media Research. After a troublesome second quarter due to the second wave of Covid19 pandemic, the last two quarters saw a resurgence in ad volumes. For the news genre, ad volumes reached the pre-second wave level within two months of the post-second wave period, the month of March and October witnessed the highest ad volumes for the news genre in 2021.



The news genre accounted for 28% of overall ad volumes in the year. In addition, the top five subgenres accounted including Hindi news, Bengali news, Telugu news, Tamil News, Assam news, accounted for around 65% share of news genre’s overall ad volumes. Hindi news topped the chart with more than 32% share, both in 2020 and 2021.



Food and beverage was the leading sector with 15% share of news genre’s ad volumes in 2021, followed by services and personal healthcare sector with 14% and nine percent share respectively. Among all the categories, cars topped the chart with three percent share news genre’s ad volumes in the year. The top 10 categories accounted for 24% share of news genre’s ad volume. Furthermore, Ecom-education saw highest increase in ad secondages in the year, followed by Pan Masala.



Reckitt Benckiser was the top advertiser for news genre for as long as 10 months, from March to December. While Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and GCMMF (Amul) continued to lead the position of top three advertisers, LIC of India, Asian Paints, Vishnu Packaging and Amazon Online India were the new entrants in the league of top 10 advertisers. Considerably, Vishnu Packaging moved up by 27 positions to reach the ninth position on the chart.



Overall, the top 100 advertisers accounted for 56% share of the news genre’s ad volumes. More than 5,000 advertisers advertised exclusively last year as compared to 2020. APL Apollo Tubes was the top exclusive advertiser in the genre followed by Oasis Distilleries.



As per the data, regional and national news channels had 74% and 26% share of the news genre’s ad volumes respectively. Furthermore, regional news channels witnessed a 13% rise in ad volumes. While there were more than 600 exclusive advertisers on national news channels, regional news channels saw more than 5600 exclusive advertisers in 2021.

Furthermore, prime time remained the most preferred time band on the news genre followed by afternoon and morning time bands. The three time bands together added more than 70% share of ad volumes.

Read Also: RepIndia bags digital and creative mandate for Sleepwell

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook