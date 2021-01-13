Advertising volumes of Movies genre rose by 11% in 2020: TAM AdEx

HUL’s Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised brand.

Advertising volumes on the movies genre registered 11% growth in 2020 as opposed to 2019, despite coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc across the advertising industry, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. While ad volumes dipped between April to mid-May, it recovered quickly during unlockdown period (Jun-Dec’20). October and November recorded the highest growth in ad volumes due to the festive season.

Nearly 46% of the overall genre TV advertising volumes of the movies genre was accounted for by Hindi movies channels with Bhojpuri movie channels and Bengali movie channels following behind with 8% share, each. Interestingly, English movie channels, which claimed the second position with 10% share in 2019, was not on the top five subgenres list in 2020. Among the top five, Bhojpuri and Kannada movies were the new entrants.

Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector emerged at the top of the movies genre TV advertising charts accounting for 26% share of ad volumes, followed by F&B at 20% share. Services and Hair Care sector claimed the third and fourth position with 10% and 9% share, respectively, maintaining the top four sector line-up as of 2019. The top four sectors together added 65% share of ad volumes which were also on top during 2019. BFSI sector was the new entrants in the Top 10 sectors’ list and claimed the tenth position.

Unsurprisingly, FMCG players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the advertising charts, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 60% share of ad volumes during 2020. Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products and Amazon saw a positive rank shift in 2020 while Marico was the new entrant in Top 10 advertisers’ list.

HUL’s Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Clinic Plus Shampoo in 2020. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 12% share of movies genre ad volumes. The genre saw six brands in the top 10 list from HUL’s stable.

