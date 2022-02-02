Advertising volumes of movie genre grew by 13% in 2021 over 2020: Report

Regional and national movies channels had 52% and 48% share of ad volumes respectively

Advertising volumes of movie genre witnessed 13% growth in 2021 compared to 2020. Moreover, the ad volumes movie genre recorded 49% growth in 2021 as opposed to 2017, according to the latest data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The April-June quarter in 2021 saw a decline of nine percent in ad volumes on movies genre compared to the previous quarter. However, the ad volume rebounded in the next quarter itself, while October registered the highest ad volumes on the movie genre.



Among the sub-genres, Hindi movies topped with more than 40% share of movie genre’s ad volumes, followed by Bhojpuri movies which claimed 10% share. While the Telugu movie genre was replaced by Tamil movie in the top five list, Kannada movie replaced Bengali movie to take the third position in terms of ad volumes.



Meanwhile, the number of advertisers in the movie genre dropped by 16% in the second quarter of 2021 which recovered by 20% in the third quarter of 2021 and 29% in the fourth quarter over the second quarter. In addition, the brand count dropped by 14% in the second quarter which recovered by 13% and 24% respectively in the third and fourth quarter.



The personal care or personal hygiene sector, and food and beverages sector contributed 23% share each among all the sectors that advertised on movie genre. Furthermore, the toilet soaps category led the ad volumes on movie genre, while the top 10 categories added 38% share of the movie genre’s ad volumes. In the top 10 list, aerated soft drink and rubs & balms were the new entrants. The milk beverages category saw the highest increase in ad secondages, followed by the aerated soft drink category in 2021.



Hindustan Unilever (HUL) topped among the movie advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser. Moreover, Procter & Gamble observed the highest positive rank shift in 2021. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 86% share of overall movie genre advertising. While more than 3100 brands advertised in the movie genre in 2021, Dettol Toilets Soaps was the highest advertised brand. In 2021, more than 40 advertisers and 1,500 brands exclusively advertised, EPX Uptech and Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively.



Regional and national movies channels had 52% and 48% share of ad volumes respectively in the movie genre in 2021. Among all the time bands, ad commercials of less than 20 seconds accounted for a 27% share of movie genre ad volumes. However, ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on movies channels.

