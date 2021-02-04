  • MORE MARKET STATS

Advertising industry witnessed a de-growth of 17.5% in 2020: dentsu

By: |
Updated: Feb 04, 2021 8:55 PM

The advertising industry is expected to make a come-back and will grow by 10.8% to reach Rs 62,577 crore by the end of the year 2021

The digital advertising industry has witnessed growth in market size from Rs 13,683 crore by 2019 to Rs 15,782 crore by 2020, growing by 15.3%The digital advertising industry has witnessed growth in market size from Rs 13,683 crore by 2019 to Rs 15,782 crore by 2020, growing by 15.3%

With the country coming to a standstill amidst the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Indian advertising industry witnessed a de-growth of 17.5% over 2019, a study conducted by dentsu international revealed. The advertising industry, which currently stands at Rs 56,490 crore, is expected to make a come-back and will grow by 10.8% to reach Rs 62,577 crore by the end of the year 2021. Furthermore, it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.59% to reach Rs 70,343 crore by 2022.

As per the report, the digital advertising industry has witnessed growth in market size from Rs 13,683 crore by 2019 to Rs 15,782 crore by 2020, growing by 15.3% from the previous year. Digital media will grow at 20% to reach a market size of Rs 18,938 crore by 2021 and with a CAGR of 22.47% to reach Rs. 23,673 crore by 2022, the study said. “2020 presented a monumental challenge to us – as individuals, business and society. We, at dentsu, expect 2021 to witness a colossal rise in digital advertising,” Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO India, dentsu, added. The biggest spenders on digital media are BFSI (57%), consumer durables (45%), telecommunications (40%) and e-commerce (39%).

Related News

The study highlighted that television has an unparalleled reach in the media market and contributes to the largest share of media spends at 41% (Rs 23,201 crore) in 2020. Followed by spends on digital (28%, Rs 15,782 crore) and print (25%, Rs 13,970 crore).

Furthermore, FMCG has the highest expenditure on advertising with a contribution of 20% at Rs 11,554 crore closely followed by e-commerce of 17% at Rs 9,788 crore and consumer durables of 10% at Rs 5,751 crore. FMCG spends a large majority of their advertising budget on television (64%) while retail, automotive and media and entertainment segments spend a large share of their advertising budget on print.

The report also stated that the rapid increase in mobile usage and internet penetration has led to 75% (Rs 11,836 crore) of digital media spends on mobile devices. Majority of the online expenditure on mobile devices goes to online video 29% (Rs 3,458 crore) and social media accounts for 29% (Rs 3,429 crore). People belonging to tier-II and tier-III cities have contributed the most to the growth of the digital advertising market, the study noted.

Read Also: Virat Kohli remains India’s most-valued celeb for the fourth year in row: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Advertising industry witnessed a de-growth of 17.5% in 2020 dentsu
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Virat Kohli remains India’s most-valued celeb for the fourth year in row: Report
2BharatPe names Gautam Kaushik as group president
3ASCI processes over 80 complaints following the announcement of guidelines for real-money gaming advertising