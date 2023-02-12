Advertising in 2023: Amalgamation of content creators and cinema

By Mansi Shah

Advertising is a constantly evolving industry, and as we move into 2023, it’s clear that we are on the cusp of a major shift. With the rise of streaming platforms and social media, the way we consume content has changed dramatically, and this has led to a change in the way brands approach advertising. One area that has seen particular growth in recent years is the amalgamation of content creators and cinema.

The rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime has disrupted the traditional model of television and film distribution. This has led to greater creative freedom and flexibility for content creators, who are now able to produce more high-quality, cinematic content that appeals to a wide audience. Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram have also played a significant role in this trend, giving content creators a platform to showcase their work and reach a wider audience.

The rise of content creators and social media influencers have led to a shift in the way brands approach advertising. Rather than relying on traditional forms of advertising, such as television commercials and print ads, brands are now turning to content creators to produce branded content that aligns with their values and resonates with their target audience. This trend is not limited to small and medium-sized businesses, even the big brands are following this trend. For example, Coca-Cola has partnered with content creator Casey Neistat to produce a series of viral videos that showcase the brand’s values and connect with its target audience. Similarly, Instagram has collaborated with multiple content creators to produce a series of commercials that showcases the power of the platform in shaping the identity of the young generation.

Changing consumer behaviour also plays a role in this trend. As the younger generation is the biggest consumer of digital content, brands are trying to reach this audience by creating content that is relatable and engaging. This is leading to the rise of branded content that is more cinematic and storytelling-driven, rather than focusing on product promotion.

This trend is not limited to the advertising industry, it is also being seen in the film and television industry. Many content creators are now working with studios and production companies to act in the feature-length films and television shows that align with their values and connect with their audience. One example of this is the film, “Jug Jug Jeeyo” which is produced by Karan Johar features popular content creator Prajakta Koli. Some other content creators also getting popularity on big screen are – Kusha Kapila, Shirley Setia, Harsh Beniwal amongst others.

In conclusion, the amalgamation of content creators and cinema is a trend that is here to stay. With the rise of streaming platforms and social media, the way we consume content has changed dramatically, and this has led to a shift in the way brands approach advertising. By collaborating with content creators to produce branded content that aligns with their values and resonates with their target audience, brands can create compelling and engaging content that connects with consumers on a deeper level. As we move into the future, it’s clear that the advertising industry will continue to evolve, and the amalgamation of content creators and cinema will play a major role in shaping this change.

The author is Planning Director at Famous Innovations.

