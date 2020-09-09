Advertising volumes on radio rose 162% in June-July 2020: TAM AdEx

According to the data, LIC India emerged as the biggest spender
After a severe drop due to coronavirus pandemic, advertising volumes on radio grew 162% in June-July 2020 as opposed to April-May 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Out of this, the four metro cities– Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai– saw 223% growth, while the non-metro cities witnessed 323% growth. Meanwhile, LIC of India topped the advertising charts across Indian radio platforms as it emerged as the biggest spender.
In the non-mtero cities, Properties/Real Estates emerged as the most advertised category with 8% share of ad volumes followed by Cars with 7% share. Multiple Courses and Life Insurance claimed the third and the fourth position with 6% share, while Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion trailed at the fifth spot with 4% share. Top five categories on Radio Stations of non-metro cities accounted for 32% share of ad volumes.
|Cities – Excluding 4 Metros
|Top 5 Categories
|% Share
|Properties/Real Estates
|8%
|Cars
|7%
|Multiple Courses
|6%
|Life Insurance
|6%
|Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion
|4%
Interestingly, LIC India emerged as the biggest spender in the non-metro cities with 5% share of ad volumes followed by Maruti Suzuki India and Muthoot Financial Enterprises with 3% share, each. Alishan and K P Pan Foods trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 2% share, each.
|Cities – Excluding 4 Metros
|Top 5 Advertisers
|% Share
|LIC of India
|5%
|Maruti Suzuki India
|3%
|Muthoot Financial Enterprises
|3%
|Alishan
|2%
|K P Pan Foods
|2%
As for the metros, the top five categories accounted for 34% of the ad volume, with Life Insurance leading the charts with 13% share of the ad volume. Cars claimed the second spot with 7% share of ad volumes followed by Hospital/Clinics at 6% share. Trailing behind at the fourth and the fifth position were Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media and Mortgage Loans categories with 44% share of ad volumes, each.
|Cluster 1
|Top 5 Categories
|% Share
|Life Insurance
|13%
|Cars
|7%
|Hospital/Clinics
|6%
|Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media
|4%
|Mortgage Loans
|4%
Top five advertisers on Radio Stations of 4 metros contributed 29% share of ad volumes. Similar to non-metro cities, LIC of India topped the list with 12% share of ad volumes, followed by SBI (State Bank Of India) with 6% share. With an increase in ad volume share, Muthoot Financial Enterprises maintained its third position in metro cities’ radio stations with 4% share. Amazon Online India and Mevero INC claimed the fourth and fifth position with 3% share, each.
|Cluster 1
|Top 5 Advertisers
|% Share
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|12%
|SBI (State Bank Of India)
|6%
|Muthoot Financial Enterprises
|4%
|Amazon Online India
|3%
|Mevero INC
|3%
