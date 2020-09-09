Advertising volumes on radio rose 162% in June-July 2020: TAM AdEx

Ad volumes share of all cities, except Trivandrum, was higher in Jul’20 compared to Jun’20.

After a severe drop due to coronavirus pandemic, advertising volumes on radio grew 162% in June-July 2020 as opposed to April-May 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Out of this, the four metro cities– Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai– saw 223% growth, while the non-metro cities witnessed 323% growth. Meanwhile, LIC of India topped the advertising charts across Indian radio platforms as it emerged as the biggest spender.

In the non-mtero cities, Properties/Real Estates emerged as the most advertised category with 8% share of ad volumes followed by Cars with 7% share. Multiple Courses and Life Insurance claimed the third and the fourth position with 6% share, while Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion trailed at the fifth spot with 4% share. Top five categories on Radio Stations of non-metro cities accounted for 32% share of ad volumes.

Cities – Excluding 4 Metros Top 5 Categories % Share Properties/Real Estates 8% Cars 7% Multiple Courses 6% Life Insurance 6% Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion 4%

Interestingly, LIC India emerged as the biggest spender in the non-metro cities with 5% share of ad volumes followed by Maruti Suzuki India and Muthoot Financial Enterprises with 3% share, each. Alishan and K P Pan Foods trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 2% share, each.

Cities – Excluding 4 Metros Top 5 Advertisers % Share LIC of India 5% Maruti Suzuki India 3% Muthoot Financial Enterprises 3% Alishan 2% K P Pan Foods 2%

As for the metros, the top five categories accounted for 34% of the ad volume, with Life Insurance leading the charts with 13% share of the ad volume. Cars claimed the second spot with 7% share of ad volumes followed by Hospital/Clinics at 6% share. Trailing behind at the fourth and the fifth position were Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media and Mortgage Loans categories with 44% share of ad volumes, each.

Cluster 1 Top 5 Categories % Share Life Insurance 13% Cars 7% Hospital/Clinics 6% Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media 4% Mortgage Loans 4%

Top five advertisers on Radio Stations of 4 metros contributed 29% share of ad volumes. Similar to non-metro cities, LIC of India topped the list with 12% share of ad volumes, followed by SBI (State Bank Of India) with 6% share. With an increase in ad volume share, Muthoot Financial Enterprises maintained its third position in metro cities’ radio stations with 4% share. Amazon Online India and Mevero INC claimed the fourth and fifth position with 3% share, each.

Cluster 1 Top 5 Advertisers % Share Life Insurance Corporation of India 12% SBI (State Bank Of India) 6% Muthoot Financial Enterprises 4% Amazon Online India 3% Mevero INC 3%

Read Also: Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown August 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook