Advertisements on digital rose 55% rise in January-June 2021: TAM AdEx

Digital advertising soars as the medium records 55% growth in January-June 2021 over the same period last year, as per the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. June recorded the highest share of digital ad insertions, witnessing a 43% increase over February of 2021. Similarly, H1’21 registered the highest number of categories, advertisers and brands compared to H1’19 with over 545 categories, 44,300 advertisers and 51,800 brands advertising on the digital space.

According to the data, services sector continued to maintain its top positions as the most advertised sector and accounted for 44% share of ad insertions during Jan-Jun’21 followed by Computers with 11%. Interestingly, retail entered in the list of top 10 sectors and accounted for 2% share of ad insertions pie. The top five sectors remained unchanged and accounted for 78% share of the overall digital ad insertions.

Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media category overtook the Ecom-Online Shopping category and topped the digital advertising charts accounting for 8% share of ad volumes, with the latter accounting for 6% share and occupying the second position. With the rise in the online gaming sector, the category emerged as the third most advertised category, replacing Corporate IT as it accounted for 5% of the share. ‘Multiple Courses’ category was the new entrant in the top 10 categories’ list.

E-commerce platform Amazon Online India emerged as the biggest advertiser followed by Grammarly Inc. Top 10 advertisers together added 16% share of ad insertions. Unsurprisingly, two out of the top five advertisers were from the online gaming sector.

Amazon Online India’s brand Amazon.in emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Grammarly Keyboard. Amazon’s Prime Video occupied the third position. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 14% share of digital ad volumes.

Unsurprisingly, YouTube maintained its top publisher status with a 13% share of digital advertising in Jan-Jun’21. After YouTube, Rediff.com topped the list with 2% share followed by Indianexpress.com.

With 58% share of ad insertions, transactions via ad network was the most preferred for advertising on Digital platforms during Jan-Jun’21. Following this was the programmatic/ad network at 16% with programmatic method accounting for 14% share.

