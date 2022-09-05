Advertisements on digital rose 109% in H1 2022: TAM

Digital advertising recorded 109% growth in January-June 2022 over the same period last year, as per the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the report, H1’22 saw over 43,000 exclusive categories advertising on the medium who were not present last year, with more than 55,0000 exclusive brands when compared to H1 2021.

According to the data, services sector continued to maintain its top positions as the most advertised sector and accounted for 46% share of ad insertions during Jan-Jun’22 followed by education with 13% share. Interestingly, building, industrial and land materials/equipments entered in the list of top 10 sectors and accounted for two percent share of ad insertions pie. The top five sectors accounted for 55% share of the overall digital ad insertions.

Properties/Real Estates category overtook Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media and topped the digital advertising charts accounting for seven percent share of ad volumes, with the latter accounting for six percent share and occupying the fourth position. Ecom-Financial Services was the only new entrant among the top 10 categories in Jan-Jun’22. The report stated that the top 10 categories added 46% share of digital ad insertions

E-commerce platform Amazon Online India maintained its position as the biggest spender followed by Grammarly Inc. Top 10 advertisers together added 14% share of ad insertions. Unsurprisingly, two out of the top five advertisers were from the ecommerce sector.

Amazon Online India’s brand Amazon.in emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Grammarly Keyboard. Amazon’s Prime Video occupied the third position. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 11% share of digital ad volumes. During Jan-Jun’22, there were more than 75,000 brands present on digital.

Unsurprisingly, YouTube maintained its top publisher status with a 24% share of digital advertising in Jan-Jun’22. After YouTube, Rediff.com topped the list with two percent share followed by NDTV news – India and Indianexpress.com.

With 57% share of ad insertions, transactions via ad network was the most preferred for advertising on Digital platforms during Jan-Jun’22. Following this was the programmatic/ad network at 25% with programmatic method accounting for 10% share.

