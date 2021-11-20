Advertisement volume on television rose 11% in Q3 2021 when compared to Q2 2021: TAM AdEx

Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space

After a dip in the second quarter of this year– April – June 2021, advertising volumes on television rose 11% in July – September 2021, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the data, tally of categories, advertisers and brands increased by 6%, 12% and 12%, respectively during Q3’21 compared to Q2’21.

Interestingly, MIlk Beverages and Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised categories with 4.1% shar, each, of the total pie. On the other hand, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, Shampoo and Tooth Pastes also recorded a slide down in their ranks. Categories Ecom-Education, Chocolates and Tea were the new entrants in Top 10 list of Jul-Sep’21.

Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 14% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 11% share of ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadburys India and Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 2.5%, 2.3% and 1.8% share, respectively. As per the data, the top 10 advertisers in the third quarter of the year accounted for nearly 41% share of TV ad volumes.

With over 415 new categories, more than 4,130 new advertisers and over 6,320 new brands were visible on the TV ad space in Q3. Dettol Toilet Soaps, Horlicks, Amazon.in, Lizol, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid emerged as the top five new categories. Of this, five brands from Reckitt Benckiser contributed 6% share of Ad Volumes together during Jul-Sep’21.

Interestingly, in Jul-Sep’21, News genre topped with 28% of ad volumes closely followed by general entertainment channels (GEC) with almost same share. Except Movies genre, All the Top four genres registered a growth in ad volumes during Jul-Sep’21 over Jul-Sep’20

with music genre seeing the highest growth of 44%. Furthermore, Feature Films was the most preferred program genre in Jul-Sep’21 to promote brands on Television.

