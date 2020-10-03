Advertisement on television rose 9% in week 38: TAM AdEx

The top 50 advertisers accounted for nearly 68% share of TV ad volumes.

Television ad volumes grew 9% in week 38 (September 13-19, 2020) when compared to week 32 (August 2- 8, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Similarly, the average ad volumes per day registered a 4% rise during August-September, 2020.Unsurprisingly, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector emerged as the most advertised sector with 20% share of TV advertising in Aug-Sep’20 followed by F&B sector with 18%. Interestingly, four out of top five categories advertising on TV are from the FMCG sector.

Top five sectors and categories accounted for 67% and 23% share, respectively of ad volumes in Aug-Sep’20. Out of this, toilet soap category led the charts with 7% advertising share followed by Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media at 5%. Toothpastes and Shampoos stood at the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% share while Washing Powders/Liquids trailed behind at the fifth position with 3% share. The next 45 categories accounted for 52% share of TV ad volumes

During week 32-38, the top five advertisers together accounted for 37% share of TV ad volumes. Leading the charts was Hindustan Unilever with 19% share of total ad volume followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 12% share. Procter & Gamble stood at the third position with 3% share of the ad volumes while ITC and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind at the fourth and the fifth position respectively with 2% share each. Together, the top 50 advertisers amount to 68% share of the total ad volumes.

With Indian Premier League and festive seasons around the corner, August 2020 witnessed a 16% rise in ad volumes of celebrity endorsed ads as opposed to June 2020. During Jul-Aug’20, celebrity endorsed ads accounted for 20% share of ad volumes on TV. Out of this, film actresses led in endorsing brands with 47% share of ad volumes followed by film actors at 31%. Sports personalities accounted for 15% to celebrity endorsed ads. Meanwhile, TV actresses and actors accounted for 4% and 2% share, respectively. Interestingly, cricketer Virat Kohli topped the list of most visible celebrities on TV with an average visibility of 15 hrs./day across all channels, followed by MS Dhoni and Amitabh Bachchan at 13 and 12 hours/day, respectively.

In the run up to the start of the Indian Premier League, the sports genre witnessed 52% rise in Sports Programming Duration/Day in September as opposed to July 2020. However. Jul-Sep’20 witnessed a notable decline in share of Live Programming Duration compared to Jul-Sep’19.

Despite increase in sports programming, the sports genre registered a 3% drop in July-September, 2020 in average ad volumes/day when compared to July 2020. Retaking its position as the most watched Indian sport, cricket led the advertising charts with 66% share of ad volume followed by soccer with 14% share. Hero Motocorp emerged as the biggest spender with 4% share followed by Reliance Retail and Sporta Technologies. GCMMF (Amul) and Galactus Funware Technology trailed behind with 2% share, each. Top 10 advertisers contributed 26% share to the total Sports Ad Volumes in Jul-Sep’20.

