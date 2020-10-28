Advertisement on television rose 56% in Q3 when compared to Q2: TAM AdEx

Facebook emerged as the top new advertisers in Q3.

As normalcy started returning post the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Q3 (July-September) period saw 56% rise in advertising volumes on television as opposed to Q2 (April-June) period, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. September saw more than two-fold increase in ad volumes when compared to the sluggish period of April. As per the data, tally of categories, advertisers and brands increased by 1%, 19% and 21% respectively during Q3’20 compared to Q2’20.

Unsurprisingly, Toilet Soap category continued to dominate the advertising space with 7% share of the ad volume in Q3, followed by Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media with 5% share. Interestingly, Shampoos, which held the sixth position in Q2, climbed up the ladder to emerge as the third most advertised category on TV in Q3 with 4% share. Inversely, Toothpastes, which held the third position in Q2, dropped down to fourth position in Q3 with Washing Powders/Liquids category treading behind at the fifth position. The top 5 categories amount to 23% share of the total advertising volume.

Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 21% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 11% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble, ITC and Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 2% share, each. As per the data, the top five advertisers in the third quarter of the year accounted for nearly 39% share of TV ad volumes.

With over 35 new categories, more than 2,000 new advertisers and over 3,000 new brands were visible on the TV ad space in Q3. Shaving System/Razor, Laptops/Notebooks, Drycells, Hair Dryers and Events-Retail emerged as the top five new categories while digital first brands such as Facebook Inc, Playgames 24×7 and Whitehat Education Technology were the top new advertisers. Television saw messaging app Whatsapp, online poker brand Rummycircle.com and social media site Facebook.com advertising in Q3.

