Advertisement on television rose 44% in August when compared to June’20: TAM AdEx

The top 10 advertisers accounted for nearly 50% share of TV ad volumes.

With television viewership almost back to pre-covid levels, advertising on TV is back on track. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, advertising volumes on television recorded a 6% rise in June-August 2020 when compared to the same period last year. With over 30 new categories, more than 2,000 new advertisers were visible on the TV ad space during the same period. Meanwhile, advertisements on television grew 44% in week 34 (August 17-22, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020). Similarly, average ad volumes per day in August 2020 rose 4% when compared to July 2020. The data also revealed that during June 2020- August 2020, television medium registered over 88,000 hours of advertising volumes consisting of over 3,400 active advertisers with more than 5,000 brands visible across over 390 categories.

Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 24% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 9% share of ad volumes. As per the data, the top 10 advertisers in June – August 2020 accounted for nearly 50% share of TV ad volumes. Further, primetime slot emerged as the most preferred slot for advertising, recording 16% rise in ad volumes during week 29-34 as opposed to week 23-28.

Hindustan Unilever witnessed 9% rise in average ad volumes/day in the month of Jul’20 compared to Jun’20. However, the advertiser registered a 20% drop in average ad volumes/day in the month of Aug’20* compared to Jun’20. The top 10 categories accounted for 73% of HUL’s ad volumes in Jun-Aug’20. Out of this, shampoos led the charts with 15% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 13% and milk beverage at 12%.

With over 100 HUL’s brands advertised on television, the top 10 brands of HUL accounted for 34% share of the total HUL’s ad volumes. Clinic Plus Shampoo emerged as the most advertised brand of HUL with 4% share of ad volumes. Following Clinic Plus Shampoo was Horlicks with 4% ad space in the second position. Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lux Toilet Soap and Sunsilk Black Shine claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% ad volume share, each.

Reckitt Benckiser witnessed 44% rise in average ad volumes/day in the month of Jul’20 compared to Jun’20. Moreover, the companyregistered 2x growth in August as opposed to Jun’20. The top 3 categories accounted for over 50% of RB’s’s ad volumes in Jun-Aug’20. Out of this, Toilet/Floor Cleaners led the charts with 25% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 20% and Antiseptic Creams/Liquids at 16%.

RB advertised 36 brands during the June-August, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of RB accounted for 70% share of RB’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid emerged as the most advertised brand of RB with 16% share of ad volumes. Following Dettol Toilet Soaps was Dettol Toilet Soaps with 10%. In the third position with 10% share of ad volumes stood Harpic Bathroom Cleaner.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) registered a 12% and 9% drop in average ad volumes/day in the month of Jul’20 and Aug’20, respectively, when compared to Jun’20. P&G advertised in 12 categories during Jun – Aug’20, out of which, Washing Powders/Liquids category topped the charts with 31% share of ad volumes followed by shampoos at 20% and Rubs And Balms at 13%.

P&G advertised 27 brands during the June-August, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of P&G accounted for 81% share of P&G’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff emerged as the most advertised brand of P&G with 14% share of ad volumes. Following Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff was Ariel with 12%. In the third position with 11% share of ad volumes stood Tide Ultra.

Compared to Jun’20, average ad volumes/day of Godrej Consumer Products declined by 5%

and 18% in the month of Jul’20 and Aug’20, respectively. The top 3 categories accounted for over 80% of Godrej Consumer Products’s ad volumes in Jun-Aug’20. Out of this, Mosquito Repellents led the charts with 32% share of ad volumes followed by Hair Dyes at 26% and Toilet Soaps at 24%.

Godrej Consumer Products advertised 21 brands during the June-August, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of Godrej Consumer Products accounted for 90% share of Godrej Consumer Products’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Godrej Expert Rich Creme Hair Colour as the most advertised brand of Godrej Consumer Products with 17% share of ad volumes. Following Godrej Expert Rich Creme Hair Colour was Goodknight Gold Flash also at 17%. In the third position with 13% share of ad volumes stood Godrej No.1 Soap.

ITC witnessed 11% rise in average ad volumes/day in the month of Jul’20 compared to Jun’20. Moreover, the company registered 17% growth in August as opposed to Jun’20. The top 3 categories accounted for over 80% of ITC’s’s ad volumes in Jun-Aug’20. Out of this, Toilet Soaps led the charts with 15% share of ad volumes followed by Biscuits at 13% and Branded Atta at 11%.

ITC advertised 54 brands during the June-August, 2020 period. The top 10 brands of ITC accounted for 58% share of ITC’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Bingo Potato Chips emerged as the most advertised brand of ITC with 9% share of ad volumes. Following Bingo Potato Chips was Aashirvaad Atta with 9% share of ad volumes. In the third position with 7% share of ad volumes stood Sunfeast Yippee Noodles.

Read Also: Government of India to develop an AVGC Centre for Excellence with IIT Bombay

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook