Advertisement on television rose 16% in September-October when compared to July-August’20: TAM AdEx

With over 27 sectors and 129 categories, 2,989 advertisers were present on the television medium during the September-October period.

Indian Premier League (IPL) and other reality shows have resulted in high television viewership. In addition to this, the onset of festive season has resulted in a rise in ad volumes on TV. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, advertising volumes on television recorded a 16% rise in September-October 2020 when compared to July-August 2020. With over 27 sectors and 129 categories, 2,989 advertisers were present on the television medium during this period. Out of this, Hindustan Unilever continued to reign over the TV advertising space as the FMCG company accounted for 20% share of the total TV ad volumes. HUL was followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 10% share of ad volumes. As per the data, the top five advertisers in September-October 2020 accounted for nearly 27% share of TV ad volumes.

While Hindustan Unilever maintained its position as the biggest spender, the company registered a 20% decline in average ad volumes/day in the month of October’20 when compared to July’20. Interestingly, the company advertised heavily on the general entertainment channel (GEC) genre with the genre accounting for 44% share of ad volumes followed by movies genre with 34% share. Claiming the third place, music genre accounted for 12% share of the ad volume for HUL. The top three channel genres covered 90% share of HUL’s ad volumes during Sep-Oct’20

The top five HUL categories accounted for 55% of HUL’s ad volumes in September-October’20. Out of this, shampoos led the charts with 16% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps and milk beverages at 12% share, each. With over 100 HUL’s brands advertised on television, the top five brands of HUL accounted for 20% share of the total HUL’s ad volumes. Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin emerged as the most advertised brand of HUL with 5% share of ad volumes. Following this, Lux Toilet Soap, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Clinic Plus Shampoo claimed the second, third and fourth position with 4% ad volume share, each.

Between July-October’20, Reckitt Benckiser witnessed a record growth in ad volumes in the month August and September. The company registered 49% growth advertising volumes in August as opposed to July’20. Meanwhile, ad volumes in September rose 54% as opposed to July.

The top five categories accounted for over 75% of RB’s’s ad volumes in September-October’20. Out of this, Toilet/Floor Cleaners led the charts with 23% share of ad volumes followed by toilet soaps at 20% and Antiseptic Creams/Liquids at 17%. RB advertised 36 brands during the September-October, 2020 period. The top five brands of RB accounted for 53% share of RB’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid emerged as the most advertised brand of RB with 17% share of ad volumes. Following Dettol Toilet Soaps was Dettol Toilet Soaps with 15%. In the third position with 9% share of ad volumes stood Lizol.

Interestingly, RB advertised heavily on the movies genre with the genre accounting for 25% share of ad volumes followed by music genre with 24% share. GEC and news genre claimed the third and fourth position with 20% ad volume share, each. The top four channel genres covered 90% share of RB’s ad volumes during Sep-Oct’20.

Unlike HUL and RB, Godrej Consumer Products (GCP) witnessed 32% rise in average ad volumes/day in both September and October when compared to July’20. GCP advertised in six categories during Sep-Oct’20, out of which, Mosquito Repellents category topped the charts with 39% share of ad volumes followed by Hair Dyes at 26% and Toilet Soaps at 24%. Top five categories accounted for 99% of the ad volume share. As for brands, the top five brands of GCP accounted for 59% share of GCP’s total ad volumes. Out of this, Godrej Expert Rich Creme Hair Colour emerged as the most advertised brand of GCP with 17% share of ad volumes. Following Godrej Expert Rich Creme Hair Colour was Goodknight Gold Flash and Godrej No.1 Soap with 13%.

Interestingly, for GCP, news genre led the charts with 32% ad volume share followed by GEC genre at 30%. Movies genre accounted for 20% of the ad volume share while music accounted for 11%.The top four channel genres covered 90% share of GCP’s ad volumes during Sep-Oct’20.

Read Also: Edtech firms up marketing spends; make a dash for users in tier 2 and 3 cities

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook