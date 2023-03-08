Advancing women-led development in India with gender equity

By Priya Agarwal

A 7-year-old girl was mesmerised by the sight of her mother in a saree, wearing sneakers and driving a Jeep around the streets of Mumbai listening to Hey Jude. She thought this is empowerment. Some years later, she along with her friends took to the same streets at the age of 16 to protest animal cruelty, and she thought this is determination. A few years later, she visited an Anganwadi and saw how women were bringing about a change at the ground level, and she thought this is strength.

That girl was me, and in my life across various stages I have seen and been fortunate to be in the company of many strong women who have not only broken barriers but have exemplified empowerment, grit & determination. These women are the embodiment of India’s progress as a nation.

India is the land where we pray to the divine feminine and call our nation Bharat Mata. Yet, in a sharp contrast to this sentiment we see women encumbered by gender specific norms that are sometimes regressive & detrimental to their growth. Today, according to World Bank Statistics women in India account for only 23% of the organised labour force. This is the gap we need to close, with decisive action!

At Vedanta, we are committed to closing this gap. Today, we have women accounting for 30% of the leadership roles, and further we have mandated 50% diversity (not just for women but being completely inclusive) for all leadership positions in Vedanta by 2030.

I firmly believe, especially as Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, that there is nothing like a “man’s job”. Hindustan Zinc became home to the first few women in mining in India, and today we have women leading the charge at our mines. Women just need to stop viewing themselves as ‘women leaders’, ‘women miners’, ‘women engineers’ – we are just leaders, miners & engineers – equal, fearless, and blazing the trail!

It is essential for women to first acknowledge their self-worth and push the walls of prejudice & societal norms. Women shouldn’t shy away from opportunities and conversations that allow them access to resources. Women should not be afraid to dream big. In the words of Michelle Obama – “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” – and this is what each one of us needs to believe.

Women-led development has become the centrepiece of a sustainable and an inclusive growth in India, its businesses, and the communities. As recognized, by the Government of India (GoI), women’s economic empowerment remains central to India’s G20 agenda under which various initiatives are being spearheaded by both the Government and the private sector for entitling women with equal rights to authority.

The Nari Shakti Scheme by GoI is one such initiative that is giving access to women entrepreneurs with funds by providing soft loans. Adopting appropriate measures like these schemes will ensure equal access to the labour markets and social security systems, helping women achieve financial self-reliance and autonomy in decision making. This International Women’s Day, as we pledge to Embrace Equity, let us make sure that women across the world have the resources, platforms, and voice to soar. Let us build a world where every voice is equal, where every voice is heard & every voice counts!

The author is Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Ltd & Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited.

