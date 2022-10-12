Adtomica expands its operations in the Indian market

Independent marketing agency Adtomica has announced that it has expanded its operations in the Indian market. With its office in Gurugram, the company claims that it is currently in the process of building and further expanding its team in India.

“This is our official entry into India, but we have been working with both Indian and

international brands, ever since our inception. I believe that creative talent needs to be given

the freedom to experiment, trial and error, to achieve innovation,” Abhay Kaul, co-founder, Adtomica, said.

As per the company, Adtomica’s creative team is headed by Kaul who will additionally handle the business and administrative side of things. Additionally, the company mentioned that Jess Tang, chief strategy officer and co-founder, will focus the agency’s creative energy towards three strategic pillars, social content and community excellence, digital-led creative experiences, and cinematic advertising production.

With the combination of cultures, expertise and experience of multiple Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, young marketers will get to experience a hybrid agency model that pushes them to build their personal brand and hopefully alongside their personal stamp in the industry, Jess Tang, stated. “Our past experience with agencies and brands alike will help us grow and also showcase a global outlook and approach towards creating impactful narratives for our partner brands,” she added.



