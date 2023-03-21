AdTech platform Integral Ad Science partners with Netflix for its Ad verification program

Integral Ad Science, an AdTech platform, has today launched Viewability and Invalid Traffic verification for Netflix’s ad-supported plan, following the partnership announcement in 2022. As per the company, these solutions ensure advertising campaigns running on Netflix are delivered fraud-free and are seen by real viewers.

The company claims that IAS’s independent, third-party ad verification program for Netflix goes beyond traditional television ratings, enabling brands and agencies to gain insights on campaign reach and engagement.

Highlighting the key benefits of the solution, the company stated that the third-party reporting in the IAS Signal platform is independent, insights maximize through trend identification and optimizing campaigns based on engagement and consistent measurement across media buys to understand performance across the digital ecosystem

“Marketers now have powerful new tools to ensure that the ads they run on Netflix are engaging viewers,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “By launching this partnership, advertisers can invest with confidence as they look to expand their media strategies to Netflix’s premium inventory.”

IAS’s verification program for Netflix is now live in all of the 12 Netflix ad-supported countries and across all platforms – connected televisions, computers, and mobile, the company informed.

