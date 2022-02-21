Adtech company Tappx clocks 97% revenue growth in 2021

The company’s workforce grew by 25% in the year

Adtech company Tappx has clocked 97% year-on-year revenue growth for the year ending 31 December 2021, it said in a statement. The company’s pivot to offer only exclusive and direct advertising inventory, without any intermediaries, has played a major role in the growth, the statement added.

“Our massive growth in 2021 can be attributed to the Tappx team, which works tirelessly to protect the interests of its publishers, advertisers, and audiences,” Daniel Reina, CEO, Tappx, said.

“We are glad that the numbers demonstrate just how determined we are in keeping clients happy. We also owe a considerable portion of our growth to our ‘Quality First’ framework. Since its launch in 2019, it has ensured an ideal blend of continuous traffic audit, direct and exclusive inventories and our proprietary technology,” Reina commented.

Tappx also claims to have experienced major growth in other key areas, apart from the revenue. The company’s workforce grew by 25% as it secured new talent across the organisation. In September 2021. Tappx acquired the video generation and monetisation platform, PlayOn Content, to spearhead a drive into the UK, LATAM, and Spanish markets.

To build on 2021’s growth, Tappx will focus on acquisition plans across industries that develop technology for digital advertising, video, content, mobile apps and gaming. In addition, Tappx will be hiring at scale to increase its talent force considerably across the year.

Tappx delivers digital advertising solutions for multiple platforms including mobile, OTT or CTV and desktop. With its proprietary technology, it aims to help publishers to maximise ad revenues across mobile and OTT channels. The Tappx platform currently processes over 20 billion ad requests per month worldwide, it claimed.

