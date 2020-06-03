Adobe appoints Nitin Singhal as head of its Digital Experience Business in India

He has held a diverse set of leadership roles for some of the brands such as Oracle, IBM and Microsoft

Adobe has appointed Nitin Singhal as the head of its Digital Experience Business in India. In his new role, Singhal will lead Adobe’s Digital Experience business across the country, reporting to Ben Goodman, head of digital experience, APAC, Adobe.

With over 28 years of experience, Singhal joins Adobe from Salesforce where he was responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as vice president, Commercial Business. He has held a diverse set of leadership roles for some of the industry’s leading brands, such as Oracle, IBM and Microsoft. According to Ben Goodman, head of digital experience, APAC, Adobe, Nitin is an experienced leader touted for leading high performance teams, transforming technology businesses and building strategy for long-term growth. “His approach and focus on customer success directly aligns with our priorities. We look forward to having his market knowledge and experience further our Digital Experience business in India,” he added further.

Singhal has led successful digital transformation projects and been responsible for go-to-market strategy and investments, building a strong foundation in line with organisation mission and growing teams exponentially, all of these directed to drive faster business growth across enterprises. “As India moves to become an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for enterprises, SMBs and government. With Adobe, we will work to provide value to our customers and partners,” Singhal stated.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in California, Adobe is a computer software company. The company recorded a quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion in its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which represented 19 percent year-over-year growth. The digital media segment contribution towards the revenue stood at $2.17 billion, which represented a 22% year-over-year growth.

