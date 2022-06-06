Adobe appoints Anindita Das Veluri as head of marketing for India

Adobe has appointed Anindita Das Veluri as head of marketing for Adobe India. In her new role, Veluri will lead Adobe’s marketing strategy across the Indian market. She will report to Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC) marketing vice president Duncan Egan.

With Anindita Veluri’s strong track record and unique experience of having worked at the intersection of marketing, technology, business and creativity – she will be a great partner for Adobe’s fast growing India business, Duncan Egan, vice president – marketing, Adobe APAC, said. “Given Adobe’s clear leadership in the exploding customer experience management category, we’ve led the industry by creating best-in-class marketing practices that drive business success. We see Veluri playing a critical role in sharing Adobe’s marketing journey with brands in India, and enabling their digital transformation strategies,” he added.

In a career spanning over two decades, Veluri has held various leadership roles across sales and marketing. Prior to this appointment, she was with Deloitte where she was responsible for building the Adobe alliance and scaling the company’s business in India. Before that, as the India business leader for the Adobe practice at IBM, Veluri was instrumental in expanding Adobe’s footprint across client segments. She was also involved in incubating the “marketing-as-a-service” model for IBM Services and setting up the digital marketing services practice for solution selling across industries.

“In today’s digital economy, businesses understand that building customer experiences is mission-critical to their growth, and Adobe is at the forefront of delivering next generation technology to power them,” Anindita Das Veluri, director – marketing, Adobe India, said.

