Adloid appoints Amit Sharma as head of digital marketing

Adloid has announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as head of digital marketing. In his role, Sharma will be responsible for strengthening the company’s digital operations and leading creative strategies across the region and overseas, as well. He will report directly to Adloid’s co-founder and chief revenue officer, Prashant Sinha.

Sharma comes with a rich and vast experience of over 14 years of leading performance and portfolio marketing across a deliberate mix of verticals and service lines. While exploring various aspects of the marketing mix, he has planned and executed highly impactful campaigns across North America, Europe and ASEAN regions, the company said in a statement. He has worked with Genpact, IBM, CSC India and R Systems, in the past. His expertise lies in business strategy, product and services marketing, digital marketing, market research, content marketing, media buying, pre-sales, business development, and marketing strategy domains.

“We as a company are still at an early stage of adoption and have a lot of room for growth. Strengthening the leadership capabilities, we are happy to onboard Amit and I believe his extensive experience and domain knowledge across verticals will add tremendous value to our organisation. We look forward to extending our support in his journey,” Prashant Sinha, co-founder, Adloid, said.

“I am excited to be part of Adloid’s team and look forward to working with highly talented and knowledgeable leaders in the AR sector. Augmented Reality is transforming the way customers experience products online and is quickly turning from a novelty to a necessity. Adloid with its advanced technology stack has the perfect solution for the market. Their commitment to the domain and track record of displaying a high client satisfaction rate is a testimony of being a great place to work with and growing exponentially. I look forward to a long standing association with Adloid,” Sharma added on his new role.

