Adjust promotes Shawn Bonham as president APAC

Global app marketing platform Adjust on Tuesday announced that it has promoted Shawn Bonham to president APAC. After having served as chief revenue officer (CRO) for the company for the last three and a half years, Bonham will focus on growing teams in China, India, Japan, Korea, and SEA territories.

“APAC is an incredibly varied and exciting region for mobile marketers — from the hyper-advanced companies of Korea and Japan to up-and-coming markets such as Myanmar and Vietnam,” Bonham said. “I am looking forward to working more closely with our team and brands across the region, and I’m confident that our ever-expanding suite of measurement, automation, and fraud prevention tools will continue to drive growth for our clients in Asia-Pacific,” he added.

Bonham joined Adjust as SVP and managing director APAC and India in 2014 before becoming CRO in 2017. Prior to Adjust, Bonham held roles at graphics chip manufacturer NVIDIA, game engine developer Havok, and mobile analytics platform Upsight. Bonham’s appointment follows a strong performance for Adjust in the region, which has one of the fastest-growing mobile marketing industries worldwide, the company said. According to marketing research experts WARC, some 38% of marketers in Asia-Pacific allocate over 30% of their total marketing budget to mobile advertising. Adjust’s Mobile Growth Map also found APAC is leading global mobile app growth with three countries, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, in the top five fastest-growing markets.

“We made a conscious decision to enter the APAC region early, which has resulted in many strong client relationships and an understanding about how to best serve those clients,” Christian Henschel, CEO, Adjust, said. “Asia-Pacific is an important region that is home to some of our fastest-growing markets, such as Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. We are confident that Shawn will build on the fantastic foundations already in place, and that our APAC offering will continue to grow as our clients do,” Henschel stated.

