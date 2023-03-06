Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance unveils its new campaign #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has unveiled the #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi campaign to showcase its recently launched “industry-first” product, ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan, a non-linked non-participating individual savings life insurance plan, that provides guaranteed income from the 1st policy anniversary (month/year).

As per the company, #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi campaign intends to spread awareness among the viewers. The integrated campaign communicating this plan is captured through a series of scenarios wherein the protagonists find themselves stuck in unfavourable circumstances like being kidnapped or stuck in a lift. As the film progresses, ABSLI’s advisors find their way to meet the protagonists and humorously inform them about the Nishchit Aayush Plan and its benefits.

Speaking on this initiative, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “At ABSLI, our focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge life insurance solutions, that provide guaranteed income that too, immediately. The #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi campaign aligns to ABSLI’s vision of revolutionising the way guaranteed savings income plan category operates and the blend of awareness and humour will spread a positive message by instilling inquisitiveness about newer & better investment avenues in the minds of viewers.”

Darshana Shah, head of marketing and customer experience, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. said, “Our approach to ABSLI’s new campaign #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi is based on simple philosophy of capturing people’s attention by describing the product’s USP (guaranteed income from the 1st policy anniversary (month/year) in an engaging manner. Our new product, Nishchit Aayush Plan will empower the policyholders to leverage guaranteed savings product by decreasing the propensity for risk in their portfolio.”