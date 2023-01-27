Aditya Birla Health Insurance rolls out its ‘KyaPeecheChhodaHai’ campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL) has unveiled its latest ‘KyaPeecheChhodaHai’ brand campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to promote the role of health insurance in changing the lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.

“For health insurance companies, customer trust is paramount, and to see our customers endorsing us, gives us immense satisfaction. The customers featured in the film belong to different walks of life, however, one thing that unites them is the initiative to bring a change in their lives by walking every day and managing their health proactively,” Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said.

“We hope the films will encourage people to prioritise their health by engaging in simple yet effective physical activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily,” he added.

The company claims that the campaign celebrates real customers who have successfully managed to change their lifestyle by inculcating the simple habit of walking 10,000 steps regularly and have left behind health-related issues.

The video campaign shows people from different walks of life, who narrate their stories about how walking 10,000 steps have helped them do away with concerns like mental stress and weight issues, diseases like diabetes, asthma, among others.

Also Read Bausch + Lomb partners with Kinnect to roll out its digital campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook