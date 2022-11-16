scorecardresearch
Written by BrandWagon Online
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. launches its #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer campaign featuring actor Ali Fazal
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL) has rolled out its #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer campaign in partnership with actor Ali Fazal. Through the campaign, the company wants to communicate the benefits of its insurance plan ‘Activ Fit’, which is tailored for the young and healthy audience, the company claimed.

Millennials today account for over 34% of our population and ABHICL sees a huge potential in this under-penetrated segment, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said. “The campaign has been created to establish positive engagement with the young population by informing them about Activ Fit. The campaign re-affirms our commitment to being a ‘HealthFirst’ company that aspires to go beyond traditional health insurance practices,” he added.

Moreover, ABHICL has stated that it has leveraged augmented reality (AR) to provide an Activ Fit AR experience where Ali Fazal engages with users to elaborate on the campaign and the benefits of the Activ Fit plan. Through this initiative, the company aims to achieve higher customer engagement as people will be able to share their AR experience on social media platforms.

