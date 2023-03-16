Aditya Birla Finance unveils a new campaign ‘Zaroorat ke waqt pe zaroorat ka paisa’

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., today rolled out its new campaign – ‘Zaroorat ke waqt pe zaroorat ka paisa’. The integrated marketing campaign highlights a gamut of loan offerings provided by ABFL and positions it as the right financing partner for all the financing needs of consumers, be it SME Loans, Loan Against Property, Business Loans, Personal Loans etc.

As per the company, the campaign features a split screen, stitching together several instances depicting how ABFL goes the extra mile to ensure it is always there at the right place at the right time to fulfil its customers’ requirements with customised solutions, speedy disbursal, and minimum documentation at attractive interest rates.



Conceptualised by Grey Group, the campaign underlines that while the customers may receive multiple sales calls offering loans on a daily basis, its Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. that will always be there for customers at the right time with the right offerings. Hence the tagline – ‘Zaroorat ke waqt pe zaroorat ka paisa.’

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Singh, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., said, “At, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., customer centricity has always been at the core of our brand philosophy and operations. Through this integrated campaign, we aim to reaffirm that ABFL is committed towards understanding and fulfilling customers’ needs for urgent funds in a timely manner. We assure customers that we are the financing partner they can count on for quick and hassle-free loan disbursals to fulfil their needs and aspirations.”

The campaign is being promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks and television, underlining the theme of ‘Zaroorat ke waqt pe zaroorat ka paisa’, with relevant product solutions that can cater to the financing needs of customers.

