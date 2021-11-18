ADIF joins hands with CAF to build fair app marketplace

No developer should be forced to operate in an anti-competitive marketplace that hinders innovation, Sijo Kuruvilla George, executive director, ADIF, said.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has inked a partnership with the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) to build a free and fair app marketplace for developers. Under this partnership, the two parties will collaborate to create joint advocacy positions and amplify events, content, and efforts. ADIF and CAF have been leading the challenge against the duopoly of Google and Apple in India and the US respectively, ADIF said in a statement.

“We are partnering with a group of leaders to support the efforts towards creating a free and fair digital ecosystem, one which is not owned and controlled by just one or two large players. No developer should be forced to operate in an anti-competitive marketplace that hinders innovation, success, and the ability to grow,” Sijo Kuruvilla George, executive director, ADIF, said. ADIF is an association for India’s digital start-ups formed by Indian internet companies including Bharat Matrimony, PayTM, SHEROES.

The partnership announcement comes close on the heels of the Global Conference on Mobile App Ecosystem Fairness held in South Korea. In the conference, the discussions centered around the need for regulating the application ecosystem. A number of companies, organisations across the world have gone vocal against app store policies of both Apple and Google recently. Hence, many organisations are now coming together to combat the challenges for a fair app ecosystem.

“With this partnership, the global momentum to fight anti-competitive practices in the app marketplace continues to build. Our alliance will ensure developers who have been prevented from competing in a fair marketplace stand united, working together to advocate for solutions around the world,” Meghan DiMuzio, executive director, CAF, said.

CAF is an independent non-profit organisation formed to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and create a level playing field for all app and game developers globally.

