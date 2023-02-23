adidas unveils Ultraboost Light shoes

adidas unveils the latest member of its running shoe franchise – the Ultraboost Light. The new Ultraboost Light has a ground-breaking new material at its core – the Light BOOST, claims the company.

Simon Lockett, footwear product marketing category director, adidas said: “At adidas, we know that running is personal. Everyone has a different goal and therefore, different requirements for their shoes. That is why we’re continuously looking at ways to improve our products for the adidas running community. Now, thanks to our ground-breaking material innovation – Light BOOST – runners retain the existing benefits of running in an Ultraboost, but with the bonus of a lighter silhouette.”

Coinciding with the launch of the new Ultraboost Light, adidas will be encouraging everyone – whether an experienced runner or newbie – to enjoy their personal experience of running, wherever they are in the world, in the ‘Just You And Your Run’ challenge. With the ambition of covering a total of 3,000,000 kilometres, the challenge runs from March 3rd – 12th and upon completion will see each runner who contributed to the challenge unlock an Ultraboost Light badge within the adidas Running app.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BOOST technology, adidas is also revealing a special edition version of the adidas Ultraboost Light with a dedicated colorway. The 10th-anniversary edition comes in a primarily black colorway, with black and yellow detailing – the same design found on Energy Boost, the first-ever adidas silhouette with BOOST technology.

