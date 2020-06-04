Adidas ropes in Manushi Chhillar as brand ambassador

Chhillar joins the list alongside ambassadors such as Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, and over 20 other athletes and youth icons

Sportswear brand Adidas India has roped in Manushi Chhillar as its brand ambassador as the brand aims to inspire more people to stay physically and mentally fit amid the lockdown. As part of the partnership, Chhillar will be front-running the brand’s mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, whilst creating a positive social impact through the power of sport in the country.

Chhillar, with this association, joins the list alongside ambassadors such as Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, and over 20 other athletes and youth icons from India’s sporting and fitness culture. According to Manish Sapra, senior brand director, adidas India, Manushi is an inspiration for many young women who aspire to break barriers and aim for the stars. She has made the entire country proud through her journey. “At a time when the nation is seeking constant motivation and inspiration, we want to encourage everyone to adopt fitness activities and continue to believe in the power of sport. The playground awaits them, and when things get better, we all will be ready for sport,” he added further.

The association will further enable Chhillar in communicating the importance of being fit and healthy in these unprecedented times among the brand’s large consumer base. “Our aim together is to use the platform of sport to inspire people and drive positive change, whether it is to inspire women, drive sustainability, or encourage kids to take up sport,” Chhillar explained.

Chhillar’s appointment comes in amid the brand’s new initiative #HomeTeamHero challenge that supports the WHO COVID19 Response Fund by encouraging people across the globe to take up a fitness routine. Through this, adidas will be donating $1 for every hour of fitness activity clocked on the adidas running and adidas training apps.

