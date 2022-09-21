adidas rolls out scannable ad film ahead of the FIFA world cup

adidas has launched an ad film featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh to promote the upcoming football tourney FIFA World Cup 2022. Titled, ‘QR to Qatar’, the campaign aims to highlight the rewards adidas will offer. The film includes a digital integration of a QR Code that takes the consumer to a live raffle to win various prizes such as all-expense paid four-day trip to the FIFA World Cup that covers flight tickets, accommodation and two match tickets for the lucky winners and their plus ones.

QR to Qatar’ is not just a film, it is the beginning of the FIFA World Cup festivities, Sunil Gupta, senior director, adidas India, said. “Every once in four years, football fans across the world come together for this global sporting event. Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do and this film gives us a chance to give them an experience like no other,” he added.

For Ranveer Singh, being a fan of the sport, he related with football fans across the world. “What I admire is the concept of this film, all you have to do is scan the QR Code for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup. I urge everyone out there to get scanning right away and get ready to go to Qatar,” he highlighted.

It is to be noted that adidas is the official supplier of some of the important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Champions League; Major League Soccer, among others. Furthermore, adidas sponsors some of the world’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, as well as top Federations such as Germany (DFB), Spain (RFEF), Belgium (RBFA), Argentina (AFA) & (as of January 2023) Italy (FIGC). adidas is also partner to some of the leading athletes in the game including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, Paulo Dybala, Karim Benzema, Catarina Macario, Jude Bellingham, Vivianne Miedema, Trinity Rodman, Jennifer Hermoso, Serge Gnabry, Pedri, Joao Felix, Lindsey Horan and Wendie Renard.

